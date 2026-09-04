Fast Five: Storylines, Players, and Facts Tennessee Fans Need to Know About Furman

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Furman Paladins on Saturday, in their first game of the season.

While fans continue to prepare for kickoff, there's no better way to do so than by learning about the upcoming opponent.

That's exactly what you can do, as today we are joined by Dan Scott, the "Voice of Furman," who names five players and storylines that fans need to know ahead of the game. We also shared five facts that fans should know.

Fans can follow Dan Scott on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

Five Furman Players to Know Ahead of Kickoff

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Furman Paladins head coach Clay Hendrix looks to the scoreboard during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Joshua Stoneking - EDGE (No. 95)

"I think you have to start with our defensive end, Joshua Stoneking. He was a preseason All-American, and he has received every award that you can think of. He finished second in FCS Player of the Year last year. He finished with 14.5 sacks and led us in tackles as a defensive end, which doesn't happen. He was a monster," Scott said.

Jake Garcia - Quarterback (No. 11)

"Before our opener against Anderson, he had played one football game in probably a year and a half. That was a mop-up role at Michigan. Before that, he had been the starter at East Carolina when he got hurt midway through the season. He is a fifth-year transfer, a Power 4 guy. He came in and won our job. Our players love him. He has been humble, hard-working, and he has been fun to get to know. He is a real game changer in his ability to make plays with his feet. We haven't had that recently," Scott said.

Raleigh Herbert - Linebacker (No. 24)

"He is one of our linebackers. He is also a preseason All-Conference guy. He had a lot put on him last year, when Ryan Earl got hurt. He was really good on a defense that was challenged quite a bit." Scott said.

Jackson Pryor - Tight End (No. 17)

"As a true freshman a couple of years ago, he proved himself to be a potential game-changer and big-play–hybrid kind of player. Last year, he got hurt early and missed the rest of the year. Having him back is a big boost for our passing game.

Eli Lipscomb - Bandit (No. 9)

"He has been intriguing to watch. He came to us from Wingate. I mean, one game is a small sample size, but he provided us with something that we didn't have last year. People tried to account for Stoneking last year; no one could really get back there to create pressure when he was doubled, but this year it's different because Lipcomb lives in the backfield," Scott said.

Five Storylines - Furman vs. Tennessee

Furman University quarterback Jake Garcia (11) is interviewed after the game at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, August 27, 2026. Furman won 20-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Storyline 1 - Can Furman Stay Healthy

"I think No. 1 in these types of games for us, if I am being totally transparent, is that we want to play hard and represent, but we don't want anyone to get hurt. The most important games of this season are our conference games, because the conference champions get an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. We start conference play next week. I think the No. 1 storyline would be don't get anyone hurt, but particularly the front-line guys," Scott said.

Storyline 2 - How Will Tennessee Play Joshua Stoneking?

"I think about how our defense matches up. I will particularly be watching up front because Stoneking had the opportunity to go to other schools, but he stayed at Furman. I want to see if Tennessee tries to play Stoneking one-on-one, or if they will try to double-team him, and how effective he is against Tennessee's offensive line. I think that will be a matchup we want to watch," Scott said.

Storyline 3 - How Will Furman Play Against Josh Heupel's Offense?

"Another thing I am watching is how the defense matches up as a whole against a high-powered four-vert offense. I am curious how they match up with Tennessee trying to be in a hurry," Scott said.

Storyline 4 - How Will Furman's Offensive Line Look in Protection?

"Next is probably watching how our offensive line can protect Garcia, along with getting the rushing attack going against Tennessee. I want to see if they have any room to move at all. We have a three-headed monster at running back, but none of it is going to matter if we can't block. We will be outweighed, and they will be faster, so I want to see how we do," Scott said.

Storyline 5 - Can Furman Enjoy Their Time, But Flip a Switch at Kickoff?

"Coach Hendrix says we want the guys to enjoy the experience. We play a team like Tennessee every year. We have played at multiple different places since I've been here in my 16 years, such as South Carolina, Clemson, Ole Miss, and others. So, enjoying the experience, but being able to flip the switch when kickoff happens and become all business then," Scott said.

Five Fun Facts - Furman vs. Tennessee

Furman University Head Coach Clay Hendrix during the fourth quarter at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. Thursday, August 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fact 1: Tennessee has played Furman twice, and is undefeated in the series history

Fact 2: Tennessee will have a new defensive coordinator for the first time since 2021.

Fact 3: Tennessee is starting a true freshman quarterback in Week 1 for the first time since 2004.

Fact 4: Furman is entering this game undefeated following a win against Anderson.

Fact 5: Furman has yet to throw a touchdown pass in 2026.

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