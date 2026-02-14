Tennessee Football's Chaz Coleman Among Transfer Players With Most to Prove in 2026

Tennessee Volunteers defensive EDGE Chaz Coleman has been listed amongst transfer portal players with the most to prove in 2026.

With the transfer portal dramatics for the offseason now presumably over, teams across the country have begun to turn their attention to preparing their rosters for the 2026 college football season. But while questions as to where certain players will be playing have been answered, there are still a few players that have questions surrounding their abilities.

With many questions surrounding certain players, a handful of these transfers have a lot to prove in 2026. According to CBS Sports, Tennessee Volunteers EDGE Chaz Coleman is amongst players who will have most to prove.

" [Jim] Knowles and his coaching staff had plenty of praise for Coleman as a freshman. He even drew comparisons to former first-round pick and Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter," wrote CBS Sports' Will Backus. "The production wasn't necessarily there, though. He had just one sack in five appearances. Coleman has a lot to live up to at Tennessee, which really needs him to quickly reach his full potential."

Coleman joined the Volunteers this offseason, following the news that Penn State defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles would be joining Tennessee' staff ahead of the 2026 season. He is one of 21 incoming transfers for the Vols this season.

During his freshman season with the Nittany Lions, Coleman had a minimal impact on the field. The EDGE defender recorded just six total tackles, one sack, and recorded a stat in just five games all season.

Despite his minimal production as a true freshman, Coleman was extremely sought after in the portal, and his decision to join the Volunteers could have a massive impact on the success of his new team this season.

The Volunteers are heading into 2026 coming off a rather disappointing season where the team suffered four regular season losses and missed the College Football Playoff altogether. Josh Heupel and his staff are looking for vastly different results this season, and have taken the necessary steps to accomplish that goal.

Should Coleman live up to his potential and deliver a strong season this year, Tennessee could have one of the more daunting defenses in the SEC and could once again earn a place in the College Football Playoff.

Coleman will make his on-field debut with the Volunteers on Saturday, September 5th when the Vols host the Furman Paladins in Knoxville for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not yet been announced.