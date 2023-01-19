Jalin Hyatt Logs Multimillion Dollar NIL Deal

The NIL landscape has operated behind closed doors since its inception. The one exception is Tennessee's football program, which sends a clear message to recruits: we can take care of you in Knoxville.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a phenomenal 2022 outing with the Volunteers. Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award and could be a first-round draft pick this spring, depending on the predraft process.

He was compensated accordingly. Hyatt signed with ESM Management for his NIL representation, who recently posted a graphic revealing some impressive numbers from just one of Hyatt's agreements.

The Hyatt Hotel chain partnered with the star Volunteer, paying him an estimated $3 million in ad value. Furthermore, the partnership garnered 1.2 billion social media impressions.

While the financial benefits are well deserved for Hyatt, the story here is that Tennessee got him to make millions during his playing career. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava also reportedly may have a NIL deal valued at $3 million before ever playing a snap.

While the current college football landscape is unpredictable, the dollar sign remains constant. Tennessee offers a strong football program and environment for young athletes but now has another pitch to throw out; this one represented monetarily.

