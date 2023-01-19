Report: Nico Iamaleava Has Lucrative NIL Deal In Works

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has made multiple appearances in the headlines recently. The Volunteers' signal caller is in Hawaii for the Polynesian Bowl, but some other developments are emerging.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd released an early top-25 for the 2023 season and included an interesting note about the No. 1 player in America.

"The quarterback battle will be fascinating between strong-armed veteran Joe Milton and prodigy Nicol Iamaleava, who will be playing for a contract the moment he steps on campus. (He has a potential $3 million NIL deal with a local collective.)"

While no other details are available, the details would line up with another report by The Athletic. The outlet reported that a five-star 2023 recruit signed worth upward of $8 million on March 11, 2022. Iamaleava committed to Tennessee on March 21, leading to speculation that he was the recruit in question.

Andy Staples reported in April 2022 that Iamaleava's father replied, "no comment," when asked if his son was the aforementioned player. The signs point toward that deal being Iamaleava; whether this report is the same deal or a different one hasn't been determined.

While numbers aren't public, it seems like Iamaleava has made more monetary benefits from NIL than anyone in the sport, including Heisman Trophy winners. That may not be true, but public numbers indicate he is the most marketable college football player.

