Jam Miller's Injury Status Ahead of Alabama vs Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in a game that could make or break each team's season. The Vols and the Tide both have one loss on the season and a lot to prove. The Tennessee Volunteers will be one of the tougher games for the Tide, while the tide will be one of the tougher games for the Vols.
The Tide may be without their star running back in this one, but nothing has been confirmed. The Alabama Crimson Tide's running back left the game against the Missouri Tigers with a concussion. He wouldn't return, and things seem to be thin, but he still could play if the things go right. That player being Jam Miller, and he is listed as questionable for this contest.
Miller is one of the better running backs in the country, and it's been that way for awhile.
Here is an evaluation by Gabe Brooks in 2022, which has since then aged well.
2022 Evaluation on Jam Miller
"Not tall but possesses adequate height for position with limited frame. Built like a ball of muscle with compact, concentrated center of gravity. Well-assembled for a running back.. Plays stronger than listed size suggests. Runs with good pad level and consistently finishes runs. Finds nooks and crannies in traffic to gain extra yards. Strong enough to run through arm tackles. Vision is a plus. Quick feet in the hole to make the first man miss. Dangerous stretch option as a one-cut back with big-play top-end speed. Owns legitimate home run-hitting speed in the open field. Speed verified in a track environment thanks to terrific 10.71 100 as a junior. Field speed reflects the data. Very good production that improved every year through junior season, which featured an excellent 9.82 yards per carry and easily the highest receiving production to date. Per rush rate and TDs dipped a bit as a senior, but were still impressive (8.49, 13 TD), especially when coupled with pass-catching numbers. Has shown encouraging receiving ability, at times lining up as an outside receiver in certain packages. Ran for ran for almost 4,700 yards with nearly 1,000 receiving yards in four-year varsity career. While agility is above average, gears down sometimes when redirecting. Very good between-the-tackles hole-puncher and cutback runner, but does limited frame change that at the next level? Great combination of running hard and running fast. Contact balance, burst, and pass-catching traits reminiscent of an Austin Ekeler-type of back. Among the top backs in Texas in the 2022 class. Projects to the high-major level with the potential to become a NFL Draft candidate who go in the top half."