What Tennessee Can't Do vs Alabama

Tennessee can't do this against the Alabama Crimson Tide

Caleb Sisk

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in a game that will be one of the more important games of the whole slate for the Vols as this game is set to be played on the road, which will be important enough to change playoff implications, as if the Vols win this game they will be in a great spot to make the playoffs. If they lose this game, they will have to win out and they will have to continue to have some help along the way.

The Tennessee Volunteers last game was against the Arkansas Razorbacks. This was a game that the Tennessee Volunteers won, but didn't win in a convincing fashion. This has been both of their SEC games this season, as they are just getting by at this point. This win over the Hogs gave the Vols their 5th win of the season, as they are only one win away from a bowl.

Tennessee Can't Do This

Josh Heupe
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel jogs during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this game there was a lot to like, but some things that were seen just simply can't happen at certain stages. It almost felt as if the Vols were being a bit conservative in this one, which there's nothing wrong with being conservative, but if you are being conservative against a team like Alabama, you will need to make sure it is with valid reasoning.

At one point in the Arkansas game the Vols were being conservative way too early, and this allowed there to be a bit of wiggle room with the Arkansas Razorbacks finding their way back into the game. There have been multiple instances of the Vols being conservative this season, as well as last season.

The term "keep your foot on their neck" is exactly what you would want to live by in this game if you are Tennessee. You don't have to over aggressive, especially if you are leading with the ball, but you would like to see them not mellow out and get complacent with their lead.

Even though the Vols have been excellent. Joey Halzle and Josh Heupel are at the top of what they do, and this could be seen as nitpicking, but the Crimson Tide have been the hottest team in the country, which means the Vols will need to have a step up in this one. This will be a key thing to watch in this one.

