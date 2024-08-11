Jaylen Wright "Finished Strong" in NFL Debut
Jaylen Wright scored his first NFL touchdown in his preseason debut with the Dolphins during Friday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Jaylen Wright made a strong impression in his NFL debut. The former Tennessee Volunteer led the Dolphins in rushing yards during Friday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, amassing 55 yards on ten carries. Wright's night was highlighted in the second quarter when he scored his first NFL touchdown, putting the Dolphins ahead 16-10.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared his thoughts on Wright's performance after the game: "It was what I'd hoped to see," McDaniel said. "It was his first outing, but I wanted to see a confident runner who gained confidence after something didn't go his way. That's a big thing in this league—not everything goes perfectly. He had a couple of moments he probably didn't love: a missed cut, a slip. At one point, he even bobbled a screen pass but still showed resilience. It was a good first outing for him because he faced a little bit of everything, and he finished strong."
The Dolphins drafted Wright with the 120th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after trading a third-round pick in next year’s draft to the Philadelphia Eagles. During his junior year at Tennessee, Wright racked up 1,013 rushing yards and four touchdowns, boasting an impressive 7.4 yards per carry.
