Jermod McCoy Exits Alabam Game With Back Injury

Star cornerback Jermod McCoy exited the game in the third quarter following a back injury.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee would have another big injury that would cause Tennessee fans to hold their breath. This time the injury would come on the defensive side.

Star cornerback Jermod McCoy would go down with an apparent back injury in the second defensive drive of the second half in the red zone. McCoy has been the star of the defense thus far including his big play earlier in the game when he had a one-handed interception in one-on-one coverage against Ryan Williams.

McCoy is backed up by Jalen McMurray and Jordan Matthews who have both had limited reps so far this season. McCoy going down is a huge blow to an already inured defense as this is the first full game without their former green dot signal caller Keenan Pili.

It is uncertain the level of intensity with this injury but McCoy would walk off the field very gingerly.

This adds to the plate of Rickey Gibson III as the Vols will need him to step up bigger than ever.

Alabama would go on to kick a field goal to close the drive out.

