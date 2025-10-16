Jermod McCoy's injury Status for Tennessee vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams in the nation who has the chance to be able to make the college football playoffs. This is thanks to the team that they have been able to build and the players playing at their best. Although these players are playing at their best, it is safe to say that the Tennessee Volunteers will be without some of their top players, while being able to return some of their players on the injury report.
One of the many players that they are hopeful to be able to play in this game is DeSean Bishop, who went down with an injury against the Arkansas Razorbacks. He is the most crucial player on the offensive side of the injury report, however one of the many players that has been talked about on this team, and the top defensive player on the roster overall didn't receive much good news from the injury report.
Jermod McCoy, who is in his second year with the Tennessee Volunteers was listed as OUT yet again, despite being confirmed that he was pushing for a return to the field against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tennessee Vols will be one of the better teams when he returns, as he isn't the only player at the position to go down with an injury. Rickey Gibson did earlier in the season.
McCoy has been a headline that everyone has needed to talk about. This includes the Tennessee Volunteers defensive back coach, Willie Martinez. Martinez provided the latest update on the Tennessee Vols defensive back. Here is what he had to say when speaking to the media on Tuesday.
Willie Martinez Provides The Latest on Jermod McCoy
“Yeah, I mean, again, that’s not a hard question to ask. Mod is the same dude that he is when he walked in this, when he came in on campus, he works every day. He’s preparing every day to play. And he’s on course to whatever that is. He’s engaged every single day in our meetings. There’s nothing really different other than him not playing on game day. He’s doing a great job. He’s obviously grown a lot from a standpoint in our package, knowing our defense. He’s involved each and every day, whether it’s Ty Redmond, whether it’s any one of those young guys or even Colton, who’s in his first year. So he’s doing well.”