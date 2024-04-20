Joe Milton III Ranked Among Peers for "Long-Term Starter Potential"
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe MIlton III has been ranked among his NFL Draft peers for "long-term starter potential."
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III continues to have an interesting journey en route to the NFL. He started his career at the University of Michigan, where he dealt with inconsistent playing time and performance. Milton transferred to Tennessee when head coach initially accepted the job and won the starting quarterback job during camp.
However, he suffered an injury and lost his spot to Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker, who went on to have a legendary career at the University of Tennessee. Milton ultimately got his shot to be a starting quarterback last season for the Vols, guiding them to a 9-4 record while posting strong numbers.
He's garnered some predraft buzz ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus ranked the late-round quarterbacks regarding what their "long-term starter" potential looks like, and Milton checked in at No. 4. He's certainly got the physical tools necessary to perform, it's about putting everything together.
