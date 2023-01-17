National Analyst Thinks Joe Milton Could Become "Superstar"

Quarterback Joe Milton is a frequent topic of conversation among Tennessee fans. Many ponder if he can achieve the success that Hendon Hooker found in 2022, which led him to become a Heisman contender.

Milton tossed ten touchdowns against zero interceptions in 2022 and went undefeated during his time as the starter. He won Orange Bowl MVP after making an array of dazzling throws.

His performance slated Milton as the top quarterback heading into spring practice. Nico Iamaleava initially seemed to have a path toward significant snaps, but the feeling around Tennessee is that it's Milton's job to lose.

ESPN's Greg McElroy identified this and recently gave Milton some lofty praise. McElroy went on his podcast, Always College Football, and said that Milton has sky-high potential in head coach Josh Heupel's offense.

"I really think that Joe Milton has the chance to be a superstar. The natural ability is there. The guy can throw the ball a country mile. If there's one thing we learned based on some of his play down the stretch, it's that he's learned how to regulate that gun. He's got a governor on that shoulder now; he's not just launching the ball as far as humanly possible."

Milton initially had the starting job in 2021 before inconsistencies enabled Hooker to supplant him as the starter. Two seasons later, Hooker compiled a decorated career and is on to the NFL.

Once again, Milton has an opportunity to rewrite his story. He's shown growth in the past season, maturing his game to the point where he has a gaping lead over one of the best freshmen in college football for the starting job.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.