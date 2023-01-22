Skip to main content

Joe Milton Viewed As Early Heisman Darkhorse

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is among several early betting candidates for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

A Tennessee Volunteer has never won the Heisman Trophy. Quarterback Hendon Hooker came as close as any Volunteer in recent memory, but even he wasn't a finalist for the award.

In fact, the last time Tennessee had a Heisman finalist was in 1997, when Peyton Manning threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns. Major sportsbooks are beginning to release early 2023 Heisman odds, and quarterback Joe Milton is a dark horse.

  • Fan Duel: +2000
  • Caesars Sportsbook: +3000

While it may seem like a longshot, not many predicted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan finishing 2022 as Heisman finalists. Milton plays in a quarterback-friendly offense in which he has had success.

Milton closed the 2022 season on a strong note, winning Offensive MVP of the Orange Bowl. He threw for ten touchdowns with zero interceptions during the season, going undefeated as a starter when Hooker went down with an ACL injury.

Freshman Nico Iamaleava is breathing down his neck for fall snaps, but Milton is the comfortable favorite for the starting job. He's done enough to warrant a chance, and some think he may be in store for a historic season.

