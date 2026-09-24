Johnny Knoxville Will Be the College GameDay Guest Picker for Tennessee vs. Texas

The guest picker for Tennessee vs. Texas has been announced.

The guest picker for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns was announced on the Pat McAfee show. Here is who it is.

Pat McAfee Makes the Announcement

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; Pat McAfee on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Now joining us ladies and gentlemen, the person joining us will be the guest picker this week, as the Texas Longhorns travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Tennessee Volunteers and Coach Heupel. Ladies and gentlemen there have been a lot of rumors on who the guest picker is, and for me, this particular person, perfect pick. I seen this man in Tennessee football practice gear, I have seen this man damn near naked. I have seen this man put his body and life on the line for our entertainment. Legit actor, certified stuntman, mad man, icon, and a guy who loves the University of Tennessee, ladies and gentlemen, our guest picker for GameDay this weekend, Johnny Knoxville," Pat McAfee said.

Knoxville is everything that McAfee said and more. He is most famously known for his crazy and unbelievable show "Jackass," where he and his team perform unbelievable stunts that no one else typically would just for someone else's entertainment. He is also known for a pretty popular movie by the name of "Bad Grandpa," which is a fan favorite for many. He has also been in some mainstream features. Some of these features include The Dukes of Hazzard and Walking Tail, while also has voice acting experience in a SpongeBob movie.

This pick is one that some had predicted, but many believed it would be Morgan Wallen, who recently released shirts for this contest. Some also predicted that it would be Kevin Hart, following his appearance in Knoxville just a week ago.

Instead, the star of Jackass will be the one making selections,a nd as expected, you can about bet that he will select the Tennessee Volunteers, which is something many of the guest pickers do when it comes to the home team in attendance.

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