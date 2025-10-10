Jon Gruden Shares Honest Opinion on Former Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava is a former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback who transferred out of Knoxville on the same day of the Wrange and white game. This followed after multiple reported disputes between Nico's camp and the Vols.
Iamaleava got off to a slow start this season along with his teammates, which resulted in the firing of his head football coach, Deshaun Foster, and his offensive coordinator, Tino Sunseri. Following Sunseri being fired/parting ways, the former Vols quarterback helped the Bruins win their first game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, who were ranked 7th at the time.
This caught many people's attention, including a former NFL head football coach and popular social media figure. That person is Jon Gruden, who is someone who has shared his opinions on Tennessee, as he is a fan of the Vols.
Here is what the former coach had to say about the former Tennessee Vols' QB following the biggest win of his UCLA Bruins career.
Jon Gruden Makes His Statement on Nico Iamaleava
“What a performance at UCLA,” said Gruden. “Nico Iamaleava, I love this guy. They’re 0-4, 25-point underdogs, interim head coach. He throws two touchdown passes, runs for three more, and UCLA beats seventh-ranked Penn State 42-37. I think it’s the win of the year in college football. Way to go, Nico. Great work.”
On the season so far, Iamaleava has six passing touchdowns on three interceptions. This isn't the brightest season considering he has had some electric outings as a Vol, but this also isn't his bread and butter with the Bruins either. The Bruins' QB has been dominant on the rushing attack. He has a total of four rushing touchdowns on the season, which is already more than he had with the Vols. Altogether, he has nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards.
Although Iamaleava has yet to see many positives, this win over the Penn State Nittany Lions is a huge morale boost for this next week against the Michigan State Spartans, who have impressed many so far this season. Iamaleava very well could lead his team into battle and walk out victorious, as if you had asked anyone during the offseason who would've won this game, the majority of the football viewers would've predicted the Bruins.
As for his former team, they will be back in action against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks were one of the three losses that the Vols suffered last season under Iamaleava at QB. This will be one to watch for Vols fans, as they hope to get back at the Razorbacks.