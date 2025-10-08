Volunteer Country

How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Viewing information for the Tennessee vs Arkansas football game that is set for this Saturday

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action after missing last week to a bye week. This will be a huge game for the Tennessee Volunteers, as they are set for one of the bigger games of their slate, as they are playing a team that upset them just a year ago. That being as they play against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot of things to clean up following their overtime contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a team they were expected to beat in regulation.

This will be a contest that fans will want to watch. Here is how both Tennessee and Arkansas fans can watch.

• Game Day: Saturday, October 11th, 2025
• Game Time: 4:15 PM EDT
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Stadium: Neyland Stadium
• Watch: SECN
• Stream: ESPN App

