How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Arkansas Razorbacks
The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action after missing last week to a bye week. This will be a huge game for the Tennessee Volunteers, as they are set for one of the bigger games of their slate, as they are playing a team that upset them just a year ago. That being as they play against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot of things to clean up following their overtime contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a team they were expected to beat in regulation.
This will be a contest that fans will want to watch. Here is how both Tennessee and Arkansas fans can watch.
• Game Day: Saturday, October 11th, 2025
• Game Time: 4:15 PM EDT
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Stadium: Neyland Stadium
• Watch: SECN
• Stream: ESPN App
