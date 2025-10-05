Volunteer Country

How Former Vols QB Nico Iamaleava Helped Tennessee Football on Saturday

Caleb Sisk

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers were absent in action on Saturday thanks to the annual bye-week requirement. The Vols had their eyes on the rest of the nation, and they couldn't of been more pleased with certain game and certain programs. One of the games they had their eyes on was a game that the underdog stood tall.

That game being Penn State vs UCLA, which the Bruins defeated the No. 7 Nittany Lions (a team that now has two losses on the season, and very well could fall behind the Vols in the rankings).

The Bruins won off the back of former Tennessee Vols QB Nico Iamaleava, who transferred away from the Tennessee Volunteers earlier this year. Iamaleava is one of the better players on that roster and has been battling issues with the staff, as he is without the OC and HC that he committed to play for.

This helps Tennessee as they should be able to see a new ranking after this loss against a winless UCLA Bruins program.

