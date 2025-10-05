How Former Vols QB Nico Iamaleava Helped Tennessee Football on Saturday
The Tennessee Volunteers were absent in action on Saturday thanks to the annual bye-week requirement. The Vols had their eyes on the rest of the nation, and they couldn't of been more pleased with certain game and certain programs. One of the games they had their eyes on was a game that the underdog stood tall.
That game being Penn State vs UCLA, which the Bruins defeated the No. 7 Nittany Lions (a team that now has two losses on the season, and very well could fall behind the Vols in the rankings).
The Bruins won off the back of former Tennessee Vols QB Nico Iamaleava, who transferred away from the Tennessee Volunteers earlier this year. Iamaleava is one of the better players on that roster and has been battling issues with the staff, as he is without the OC and HC that he committed to play for.
This helps Tennessee as they should be able to see a new ranking after this loss against a winless UCLA Bruins program.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II Named To Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
- Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Bye Week Press Conference
- 2027 Blue-Chip DB Joshua Dobson Talks Tennessee Football
- Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
- Tennessee's Tony Vitello Linked to Manager Job in MLB
- 2027 Quarterback Prospect Schedules Tennessee Football Gameday Visit
- In-state 2027 Safety High on Tennessee Football with Commitment Approaching
- Tennessee Football's Joshua Josephs Named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week
- PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State
- AP College Football Rankings - Tennessee's New Position Following Win over Miss State
- Everything Joshua Josephs and Tyre West Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State
- Everything DeSean Bishop and Colton Hood Jr. Said Following OT Win Over Mississippi State