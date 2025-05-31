Jon Gruden Proclaims to Ryan Williams He is a Tennessee Fan and "Hates" Alabama
Super Bowl-winning head coach and football personality Jon Gruden didn't mince words when discussing the Alabama Crimson Tide with wide receiver Ryan Williams.
Jon Gruden is one of football's most recognizable figures and has built a reputation as one of the sport's most passionate analysts. With the Super Bowl-winning head coach's recent transition to Bar Stool Sports, Gruden has had the opportunity to speak his mind much more.
Gruden did exactly that when spending time with Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams. In a video posted to social media, Gruden candidly revealed that he was a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers, and even went as far as to say that he "hated" Alabama.
"I uh, I hate Alabama." Said Gruden. "I'm a Tennessee Vol man, my wife went to Tennessee."
While Gruden's personal grudges may elicit mixed reactions from fans, the college football analyst has also repeatedly announced his respect for the Crimson Tide's program and the team's ability to win championships.
Tennessee and Alabama will renew their annual rivalry this year as teh two teams will meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, October 18th. The Vols have not defeated the Crimson Tide in "T-Town" since 2003 and have not achieved back-to-back wins in the series in 2004.
