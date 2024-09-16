Josh Heupel Discusses Nico Iamaleava’s First True Road Test
Tennesse QB, Nico Iamaleava is now set to compete in the first true road game of his career in a tough environment, as Tennessee travels to Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel returns to his alma mater for the first time as a head coach.
Iamaleava has looked like an early Heisman contending QB for the Vols in his red-shirt freshman season so far however he has yet to play a game as highly anticipated as this one.
Heupel spoke with the media on Monday to discuss this topic ahead of the game on Saturday night.
"I think his personality will translate extremely well,” Heupel said in reference to Iamaleava. It wasn't a true road game, but being over in Charlotte (NC), with the crowd being divided in half, I think this is a part of preparing him but our entire football for this, too. You know the way we've prepared spring ball training camp, our guys will be ready for this. It doesn't make the challenge any less difficult because of those things. You got to do ordinary things at a really high level and you got to do them consistently in this and that's communication, that's where it starts. In particular on the offensive side of the ball with crowd noise but it's everybody, you know, all three phases of the game, alignment, assignment, and technique after that."
Earlier in the pre-season Iamaleava claimed to like road games more. He also specifically talked about this game in the interview. Heupel went on to discuss that as well.
"I think there's nothing better than being in front of your home crowd, but there is something special about knowing that you're going on the road and the focus, the effort that it takes to go out there and be successful in those types of environments. That is something that is special that competitors relish."
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.