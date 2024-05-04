Josh Heupel Endorses College Football Commissioner
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel endorsed the idea of a college football commissioner during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone's 3HL.
With the ever-changing world of college football, many have suggested that the NCAA may not have the correct governing structure to rule the sport. Some have suggested appointing a commissioner, similar to professional sports like the NBA, NFL, and MLB. Who that figure would be is obviously in question, but the notion has gained much traction throughout the sport.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is at the forefront of the changes in college football. The NCAA concluded a previous investigation at the University of Tennessee during Heupel's tenure and attempted to launch another a few months ago. However, Tennessee and the State Commonwealth of Virginia countersued the NCAA, which paused all investigations into recruiting violations across collegiate athletics.
Heupel appeared on 104.5 The Zone's 3HL on Tuesday and supported the idea of implementing a commissioner. "Yes, at some point, somebody grabbing the reigns," Heupel explained. "You gotta have one voice. Somebody that's the commissioner."
