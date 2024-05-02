Volunteer Country

Josh Heupel Updates Cameron Seldon's Injury

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel offered an injury update on running back Cameron Seldon.

Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) on the kickoff return during the NCAA college football
Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon (23) on the kickoff return during the NCAA college football / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY

Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon is the No. 2 back in the Vols rotation heading into next season. He flashed during his true freshman season, logging 25 carries for 106 yards across four regular-season appearances and an extensive outing in the Citrus Bowl.

However, he underwent surgery earlier this offseason, and the timable for his return hovers around season kickoff. Tennessee hasn't added a running back from the NCAA Transfer Portal, as they have confidence in their room. Head coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media earlier in the week to update how Seldon is progressing and where he sees him returning this season.

"Everything has gone extremely well in his rehab process," Heupel explained. He's done a good job of staying within the confines of what our medical team is asking him to do. We project him continuing to get healthy throughout the course of the summer and hopefully be ready when it's time to kick off."

