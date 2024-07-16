Josh Heupel Sees Big Year Ahead For Dylan Sampson
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel had very good things to say about running back Dylan Sampson during SEC Media Days.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took the podium at SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday to discuss various things. One note he ensured to bring up was on running back Dylan Sampson, who's entering his first season as the full-time starter in Knoxville.
"He's going to have a great year for us," Heupel explained. Sampson logged 779 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns during the 2023 season as the No. 2 option out of the backfield; now, the sky is the limit for what he could do.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be taking starting reps for the first time, and he'll need a strong run game to help him out. The Vols returned three starters on the offensive line and added LSU Tigers offensive tackle Lance Heard through the transfer portal. Sampson is the final piece to the puzzle for Tennessee's run game, and he's motivated to have a big season.
Sampson watched running back Jaylen Wright put up big numbers during his third season at the University of Tennessee, something that propeled him into the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If Sampson has a big season, he could earn similar buzz, and we'll see how things progress over the next twelve months.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.