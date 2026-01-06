Tennessee is Set to Host a Standout Cornerback Transfer Soon

The Tennessee Volunteers are in need of many different positions, which is something that has been noted throughout the portal process thus far, but they are now in need of many positions while still having the additions of some prospects. The Vols have landed two transfer portal players thus far, as they have landed one on defense, while the other was their first offensive transfer addition.

Tennessee added Qua Moss on the defensive side, as he is the first player to announce his commitment to the Vols out of the portal. Moss is a lethal defensive back who played safety and slot for the Kansas State Wildcats. Moss will be joining the Vols to be a starter for them, and is one of their top overall targets in the portal class, so the addition of Moss was huge.

The other addition is from the LSU Tigers, as the Vols landed an offensive tackle. The offensive tackle that the Vols landed is Ory Williams, who is entering his third college season, and his redshirt-sophomore year. He is expected to be one of the offensive tackles on this roster, but will likely have to compete for that job. However, the Vols have a lot of hope that he will be a factor in their very first season.

The Vols are now set to host a new portal target who is at the top of their list at the cornerback position, as they are set to host one of the better players in the class. They are set to host Auburn Tigers transfer Kayin Lee. Lee is someone who has been very productive since he started his career. He is entering his fourth season of college ball and is one of the better players in the country at what he does. The talented prospect has had 17 pass deflections and three interceptions in his career thus far, and is someone who will come in around 5'11, 180 pounds.

Lee is set to visit the Vols on Wednesday, which will by far surpass the visit dates that they have had thus far. This will be one of the better days for the Vols in the whole portal cycle. For those interested in what his progression looked like last season, take a look.

Kayin Lee's 2025

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) is tackled by Auburn Tigers cornerback Kayin Lee (4) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

"Played in 12 games with 11 starts at corner … had 31 tackles and tied for the team lead with four pass breakups on the year … added the third interception of his career … made three solo tackles in back-to-back SEC road games at Oklahoma (9/20) and Texas A&M (9/27) … registered a tackle and his first PBU of the season vs. Georgia (10/11) … reeled in his first interception of the season vs. Missouri (10/18) … broke up two other passes in the contest against the Tigers … tallied three tackles at Arkansas (10/25) … had five tackles at Vanderbilt (11/8) … turned in a season high and a career high with six tackles vs. Mercer (11/22) … had a pass broken up against the Bears … recorded four solo tackles vs. Alabama (11/29)," the auburntigers.com . website stated.

