Josh Heupel Speaks on George MacIntyre's First Start

The Tennessee Volunteers narrowly escaped Fayetteville Arkansas with their second SEC win of the year. This marks the first time since 2001 that the Vols were able to beat Arkansas away from Neyland Stadium.

This is more impressive when you consider that Tennessee was starting sophomore George MacIntyre in his first career start. Starting in the SEC is not easy, especially your first start ever in college being an SEC opponent on the road.

Despite this pressure, MacIntyre had a solid day. He was credited with three turnovers, but when evaluating them only one should be put on the quarterback. He consistently found the open man and threw catchable balls to his receivers. This game was the best the passing offense has looked in several weeks for the Vols.

As expected, Josh Heupel was asked about MacIntyre’s performance after the game and he had positive things to say.

Josh Heupel on George MacIntyre's performance

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks to throw during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't know that he was getting better as the game went on. I do think he finished really strong, but there were some really good things early in the football game, too. This game comes down to the finest of details. You know, right before half, the fumble, he's just got to clear the back. You know that that's something that's day one, but I thought he did a really good job in some adverse situations. Just playing the next play and pulling the trigger and it was it was a winning performance by him ultimately.”

Even when the Volunteer offense was not putting up many points, MacIntyre was still doing a good job of avoiding pressure and finding his open receiver. His confidence and poise in the pocket were evident and paid big dividends to the offense.

Like Heupel said at the end of the day MacIntyre played good enough for the Volunteers to come away with a win in the SEC. Despite some mistakes, his start should be celebrated for the good plays and managing to start his career 1-0 as a starter.

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