Josh Heupel Speaks On Tennessee's Newest Defensive Star

The Tennessee Volunteers defense has surprised many with how well they have started the season. Bringing in new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was considered a great hire, but many thought it might take a season or two to get the defense back on track. Through just 5 games this year, it is evident that the defense is already back to Tennessee standards.

A big part of how well the defense has played has been several Penn State transfers that came in with Knowles. One of those players is Dejuan Lane. Lane has started all 5 contests for Tennessee this season and has been exceptional. His play has caught the attention of many, including his new head coach, Josh Heupel.

Josh Heupel on Dejuan Lane

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates after Tennessee catches an interception during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He's big and physical, absolutely. He's very athletic, great top-end speed, you know; Coach Poindexter and Coach Knowles had experience with him last year. They felt like he was continuing to grow and played his best at the end of the year. Had a lot of trust in him and in where he was going as a ceiling. I wouldn't say that he has surpassed our expectations, but he is certainly playing at a really high level, and I love the growth with him understanding football schemes, how he has continued to grow as a practice player, and that's parlayed himself into playing high-level football," Heupel said.

Lane currently leads the Vols with 2 interceptions and 4 passes defended. He also returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown. His performances this season have been tremendous and have helped propel the Volunteers' defense into being a group that can be relied on.

As the Volunteers continue to play SEC games, it will be important to have playmakers on both sides of the ball. This Vols team boasts a lot of talent at numerous positions, but Lane has been one of the very best on the team through the first 5 games.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.