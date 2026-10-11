Everything George MacIntyre and DeSean Bishop Said After the Tight Victory Against Arkansas

George MacIntyre and Desean Bishop were massive in Tennessee’s win against Arkansas. Bishop had a huge run to put the Vols in scoring position to take the lead and MacIntyre survived 3 turnovers to still have a productive day. The win was not the prettiest, but the Vols will not complain about their first win in Fayetteville since 2001.

MacIntyre and Bishop spoke to the media after the game, and this was everything they said.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) looks for an open receiver during a college football game against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre on How He Assess His Own Performance

“Yeah, first off, super excited to have my first start today. I think overall, we did a good job on offense moving the ball. I think there's things I need to clean up, things the team needs to clean up, heading into a big week next week.”

DeSean Bishop on the Thoughts of the Offense before the 94 Yard Drive

“I think of the above. You know, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, you know, was talking to him throughout the game and was just waiting for opportunity to make a big play and it came when we needed it most, backed up in our own end zone. And it goes to show that this game is a four-quarter game. You got to play to the very end and that's what we did and really, I took the air out of the defense and were able to capitalize and put the game away.”

George MacIntyre on the 3rd Down Pass to Staley That Helped Turn the Game Around

“Yeah, I think that play was huge. Could definitely feel the momentum shifting. Thought Braylon did a good job, you know, staying alive. Kind of got into like almost like a scramble drill situation, buying a little time and I trusted my guy and he made a play for me.”

George MacIntyre on if He Had Any Nerves

“I would say pretty even-keeled. At the end of the day, it's just football. Obviously super excited and grateful to be out there today, but I would say more locked in than nervous.”

George MacIntyre on What He Was Telling the Offense When Arkansas Had All the Momentum

“Yeah, I was just saying guys this is our game. This is our time to go take it. Really just trying to pump up the O line, the run game, especially on that last drive, you know, when we needed a couple first downs to kill some time, stuff like that. I thought DaSaahn Brame responded really well. Had obviously the big play down the sideline and then ran the ball in for a little rushing touchdown. So yeah, that was the message.”

George MacIntyre on if the Week Felt Any Different Knowing He Was Starting

“Yeah, I think I always prepare like a starter even at the beginning of the season, but just getting the starting reps in practice is big. Getting the chemistry out your guys, you know, with a new install every week. Kind of just really getting to rep it all week long. It makes me feel a lot more confident.”

DeSean Bishop on His Big Run to Open Up the Defense

“I think it sealed the game to be honest. I was just being patient and I felt really good about the play. You know, I love running the gaps and when I saw the whole crease, I hit it. You know, had to make one guy miss and the rest is history.”

DeSean Bishop on What About MacIntyre Impressed him

“Just how relaxed he looked. I mean, like he said, prepare like he's a starter all the time. I give him a hard time. He's my locker room mate and he can vouch for that. But man, a guy out there is a competitor, you know, always looking to improve his game, always looking to get better. You know, obviously some having some mistakes, but didn't faze him at all. You know, just kept playing and kept doing what he could to put us in the best positions to come out on top and really proud of what he's put on today.”

DeSean Bishop on Seeing Guys That Waited Their Turn Get to Play

“I say with George is definitely special cuz he's a local kid. You know, I always love seeing the local kids do well, especially at the university and just to go to show, man, obviously didn't want didn't have the start he wanted. You know, didn't win the job and obviously, you know, now he's playing now and is playing like a starter, you know. So, I tell him all the time, man, you never know when your opportunity may come and he's definitely shining right now. Going to need him, going to need him next week, especially for another big one. So, looking forward to what he has to bring for the rest of the season.”

DeSean Bishop On His Patience Being Limited Today Before His Big Run

“Keep it real. I mean, I don't think it was anything they was doing. I mean, just had to settle into the game. Like I said, man, Lord works in mysterious ways. You know, you never know when the opportunity may come and I stay patient. I was talking to them again and my teammates were telling me that your time's coming. You know, he also speaks to us through people. And believe it or not when my opportunity came, it happened to be with like 4 minutes left in the fourth quarter, you know. So, made the most out of every opportunity I get to touch the ball and all praise to him allow me to do what I do.”

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