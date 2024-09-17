Josh Heupel Talks The Additions to The Tight End Paying Dividends for Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers added two transfers this season as they added Holden Staes and Miles Kitselman. They also have Ethan Davis to complete the tight-end trio.
Head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media about the trust and success of both of the transfer tight ends so far this season in the passing game.
"We got great trust in those guys. Nico's got a great trust with those guys that, you know, the route patterns, they're going to see it the way he sees it. They're going to be able to settle in zones and win vs. man-to-man. Those guys have all done a really nice job, you know, really through spring ball, and certainly as they got more comfortable in what we're doing and speaking specifically to the transfers, as we got into training camp, those guys took a big jump. Just being able to operate within our system as we got to training camp."
Staes currently has one receiving touchdown on the season and Kitselman currently leads the tight ends with two. It is also worth noting that Davis also has a touchdown of his own as well and all three targets have done a great job so far in this Tennessee offense.
The Vols will need this position group to carry over the success as they travel to take on the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.