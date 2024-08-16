Josh Heupel Updates Depth Chart For Tennessee After Second Scrimmage
The Tennessee Volunteers have their best roster and football team in the Josh Heupel regime, according to the Vols head coach. "We've got, without a doubt, the best, the deepest roster that we've had. We've had to navigate some really unique circumstances -- we've never given ourselves an out. But we're at the best point that we've been and it's not even close."
Those are the head coach's words about this Vols roster entering 2024, and if you look across the depth chart, there aren't a lot of positions where questions reside for the Vols. Though there are a few position battles remaining as Fall Camp nears a close.
Josh Heupel updated the status of some of the position battles on the Tennessee Football Depth Chart on Thursday night following their second scrimmage.
On Boo Carter after Injury to Jourdan Thomas:
“Playmaker, that’s extremely physical. Plays extremely hard. I think the biggest area of growth for Boo has just been continued growth in playing within the scope and scheme of the defense. Alignment, assignment and his physical traits will take over from there.”
On the Plan at Tight End this Season:
“We’re going have to play multiple guys at that position. All three of those guys are going to play a lot of snaps for us. As we began our tenure here we’ve had to navigate some things and that room’s probably been thinner at times and then you would want it to be, but I really like the three guys that we got in there. All those guys who are capable of playing at a championship level.”
On Kicking and Special Teams Battles:
“We have great competition at those positions. That’s kickoff guy, punter, you know, your (extra points), your snappers. We’ve been charting everything. They’re still in a real competition here. As we get to the end of training camp, some of those decisions will be made.”
