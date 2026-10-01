Kedric Golston II's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn

The Tennessee Volunteers have a lengthy injury report for the upcoming game, as they are set to take on the Auburn Tigers in what appears to be one of the more intriguing games of the entire 2026 season. The Vols have hopes of winning this game, as they are playing against defensive coach Tim Banks, head coach Josh Heupel, and wide receiver Chas Nimrod, who all spent time in Knoxville.

Kedric Golston II Out With an Injury

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field during warmups before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vols will have to enter this fight without one of their EDGEs, as they will be entering this fight against the Auburn Tigers without Kedric Golston II.

Golston II is an EDGE for the Vols and is in his first season with the Vols after he signed to play for Tennessee back in December. Since joining the Vols, Golston II has been one of the players with the most upside and has been climbing up the depth chart due to both injuries and hard work.

Golston II has played in multiple games and has recorded two tackles and one solo tackle thus far. He is someone that the Vols can use in some rotational moments, but isn't a big blow to the rotations, as the Vols have some other options that they can play at EDGE when it comes to their game against the Auburn Tigers, as they have even flirted with playing the likes of Jeremiah Telander and Arion Carter on the EDGE.

it remains unknown how long Golston II will be out for, but it is well known that he is definitely missing this week with the Vols, as he is one of the eight players who have already been ruled out for the game against the Tigers, and he is the only player who has been ruled out who has yet to be labeled with a season-ending injury.

One thing is for certain: when Golston II comes back, he could find himself back in the rotation and earning more reps following his hard work to begin his career thus far.

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