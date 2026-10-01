Javin Gordon's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn

Tennessee is set to take on Auburn in a few days, with the Vols looking to get back on track after losing to Texas.

Despite being 3-1, injuries have been a main storyline for Tennessee this season. The Vols have already lost five players to season-ending injuries, which is unfortunate since they are not even halfway through the regular season.

During the Texas game, Tennessee’s run game struggled. A big reason for this was injuries that struck both the offensive line and the running backs.

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon missed the Texas game with a leg injury, and it was unknown going into the week whether he could play against Auburn. Tennessee just released its injury report ahead of the Auburn matchup, which provided an update on Gordon’s status.

Javin Gordon Injury Status vs Auburn

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) shakes off Furman safety Joshua Tarver (6) during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to the injury report, Javin Gordon is listed as doubtful to play against Auburn.

The Tulane transfer has played in two games this season for Tennessee. In those games, he has rushed for 79 yards on 20 carries with no touchdowns scored yet. Gordon was one of the top prospects in the transfer portal, and he has looked good since arriving in Knoxville, providing solid depth at the running back position.

He has split time with Duane Morris and Justin Baker fighting for the backup position behind DeSean Bishop.

More About Tennessee’s Running Back Room

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) looks up after landing in the end zone for a touchdown during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite struggling against Texas, the Vols still have one of the top running back rooms in the entire country. DeSean Bishop is the headliner with 320 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season. His stats would be even better, but he only got 11 carries for 34 yards against Texas because the Vols had to lean more on the passing game late.

Duane Morris has stepped up in the absence of Gordon, rushing for 267 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. The Sophomore has taken his game to a whole new level, averaging 7.0 yards per carry.

Justin Baker has also rushed for 89 yards this season.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.