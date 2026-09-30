Kelsey Pope Had This to Say About Tennessee Football Receiver Radarious Jackson

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of talented players on the roster when it comes to the wide receiver position.

This includes Radarious Jackson, who has been a star for the Vols and is someone that many have viewed as the clear No. 3 wide receiver on the entire roster. Jackson has shown that he is one of the better route runners and has come up big in some massive moments for Tennessee this season.

Kelsey Pope was asked about the standout wide receiver following the loss to Texas and ahead of the game against Auburn. Here is what he had to say.

Kelsey Pope on Radarious Jackson

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates with wide receiver Radarious Jackson (3) after a touchdown catch against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Radarious is growing a lot. And I can say that about a lot of them. Outside of the result that you don’t like. Like when you pull up the tape, I talked about kind of emotions that I went through after losing a game like that. But what was gratifying was we had guys open all over the field. They did a good job of working technique. They did a good job of competing and dominating not only in pass game, but in run game. Like, I was at least pleased. Again, we had a ton to clean up, but I was at least pleased with the way that they competed. And after you turn on the tape and you show the guys that, I think they see it and it’s able to give them some confidence. Like guys like Radarious. So, as long as they keep competing and keep doing their job at a high level and paying attention to detail, they’ll continue to get rewarded with playing time and things like that. So I’ve been proud of him and a couple of other guys that are still growing, I'm proud of them also, but it’s a collective. And when you’ve got a couple guys that do it the right way, it’s easy for the younger guys to follow suit,” Pope said.

The growth that Jackson has had has been tremendous. He is someone that fans can expect to continue to take a step forward and is a true weapon for Faizon Brandon and the Vols.

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