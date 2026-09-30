Tennessee Wide Receiver Coach Kelsey Pope Announces Big TK Keys News

Here’s what Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope had to say about former five-star and current true freshman receiver TK Keys.

Kelsey Pope on TK Keys

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“TK is obviously talented. For him, it’s just understanding like what type of urgency that you got to play with. At this level, it’s a one-score game 90% of the game this past week. And for freshmen, it’s hard for them to understand at any moment that game could flip and change, good or bad. And so my urgency and my focus, it has to be on point. Like a lot of times when you don’t start, and you come in the game, everybody else’s intensity is already high. And so when I come in, there’s really no time to get myself going or get in a rhythm. So you got to kinda come in like almost a fighter pilot. Once you get in that plane, it’s time to go; anything can happen. I’m either shooting at people, or I’m getting shot. And so for him, a continuous sense of urgency every single snap. Those are things we focus on in practice. He’s doing a good job of giving himself a chance. But TK’s going to play more. We’ve talked about it, he knows that. And I think he’s going to be ready when that time, when that opportunity comes,” Pope said.

This is massive news for the young receiver, as he is now expected to play more. This is something that fans have been waiting for.

More About TK Keys

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through four games into his true freshman season, Keys has totaled four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. He caught his one touchdown in his collegiate debut against Furman.

Keys was ranked as high as the top-ranked receiver prospect in the nation (247 Sports) and was the consensus highest-ranked player from the state of Mississippi. The five-star was originally committed to LSU before he flipped to the Vols in August of last year. He had been committed to LSU since March of that year.

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