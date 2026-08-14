Kelsey Pope Refuses to Let Tennessee Football Wide Receivers to Feel Like This

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their next season under the leadership of head football coach Josh Heupel, and some of his staff members, including wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope, who is now set to also serve as the pass game coordinator on the offensive side of the football.

The Vols have been working heavily to get things right on both sides of the football this fall, including the wide receiver position, which has been getting the work in under Pope. Pope continues to make sure that the wide receivers are doing what they are supposed to, both physically and mentally.

When he was asked about the two leaders in the wide receiver group, Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews, potentially feeling established after their season in 2025, he was quick to shut down the idea that this is how they should feel. He went into detail to explain why this is the case. Here is what he had to say.

Kelsey Pope on Not Allowing the Wide Receivers to Be Complacent or Feel Established

Oct 11, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) dives for yardage against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think the key to having that edge is not saying what you just said, feeling established. At any moment, once they feel like 'I’ve arrived,' that’s the wrong mentality. And so I think what I’ve got to do as a coach is gauge that, right. If I sense one of them or both of them looking too far ahead or feeling established, I’ve got to nip that in the bud right now, and I think what I’ve got from those guys this camp is two hungry guys that are going to break the strain and compete every single play. We put Mike up in the team meeting, the offensive unit meeting, for like four plays, and he didn’t touch the ball on either one of them. But it’s his effort and his strain and the way he’s competing without the ball. Braylon and Mike, both of those guys had success. I’m talking to them about becoming complete receivers. We ain’t talking about going over 1,000 yards or knocking out 10 touchdowns or these milestones or accolades when it comes to numbers. What we want to focus on is being complete wideouts, and I think all the other things–success, that stuff will come.”

Both Mike Matthews (expected starter on the outside) and Braylon Staley (expected starter in the slot) are going to have a massive season for the Vols, as they are all but confirmed to be the starters. Now Pope is just looking for who that third starter will be come Week 1.