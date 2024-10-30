Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops Complains About Playing Night Games
Coming off of a bye week, Tennessee football is facing a familiar rival who is having a tough season.
Kentucky is 3-5 on the year and has just one SEC win. It is the worst season that Kentucky has had in several years under head coach Mark stoops, and it is not getting any easier this week. The Wildats are traveling to Neyland Stadium for a night game that kicks off at 7:45 p.m. ET. Neyland Stadium is a tough place to play regardless of the time of day, but the night game atmospheres are even more intense.
On the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Stoops lamented the fact that his team has had to play so many night games recently.
“Obviously we got a lot of work to do to improve,” Stoops said. “We’ve got a great, great challenge ahead of us once again, going on the road to play Tennessee in a great environment, very hostile, very tough environment, night game once again. I think that’s our fourth straight 8 o’clock Eastern game. Thank you for that. That’s a lot of fun.”
Of the Wildcats’ six conference games, four of them have been at night. The Tennessee game marks the fifth SEC night game for Kentucky this year. However, three of those games were home games for Kentucky. Georgia, Vanderbilt, and Auburn all beat the Wildcats in Lexington under the lights. Usually having a home night game provides an advantage and is not something to complain about.
Stoops’ team has been struggling significantly this season. In their last game against Auburn, they conceded 278 rushing yards to the Tigers’ running back, Jarquez Hunter. This week, they will face Dylan Sampson, the SEC’s best running back with 17 rushing touchdowns. The Wildcats must deliver a strong performance if they hope to contain Sampson.
“But our guys are are beat down pretty good,” Stoops said. “We got to get our guys healthy this week. We have to have a really strong week of practice and prepare for a great challenge ahead of us, and we have a lot to improve on. So that’s what we’re focusing on right now.”
