Keys to the Victory - How The Tennessee Volunteers Handle Business vs Florida
The (3-2) Florida Gators will be in Knoxville, Tennessee Saturday night as the (4-1) Volunteers look to get things back on track in their SEC home opener against the Gators. The Volunteers are a 14.5-point favorite in this contest, and considering the remainder of the schedule, they can't afford another trip up like Arkansas a week ago.
Three Keys to Victory - How Vols Handle Bussiness vs Florida
Massive Day for Dylan Sampson
Power4 opponents have run the football 40 times per game this season for an average of 200.1 yards per game. Now, the Gators face their biggest challenge yet in the form of this Volunteers rushing attack that averages 258.0 yards per game, the most in Power4 football. It's a bad combination for the Gators and it should be one that the Vols exploit on Saturday night.
environment
This Tennessee offensive attack is predicated on being able to run the football to the point where the deep shots in the passing game are almost inevitable. However, in their last two contest against SEC opponents, the Volunteers are 6/22 on passes thrown 10+ yards beyond the line of scrimmage. They've been banged up at wide receiver and played really good defenses in raucous envrionments. One would assume given the talent that is Nico Iamaleava, they will right this ship quickly.
Eliminate the Explosive Pass on Defense
There wasn't a lot of sustained success for Arkansas's offense a week ago. It was periods of stagnation from the Razorbacks and flashes of explosives through the air that flipped the field. Four Arkansas receivers had at least one 20+ yard reception. That type of explosivity will lead to points in most situations, even against football teams that are outmatched in the talent department.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports