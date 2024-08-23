Kirk Herbstreit Says Tennessee Volunteers Have Best Entrance in College Football
College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says the Tennessee Volunteers have the best entrance in the country.
Week one of college football is just a little over a week away from kicking off and the Tennessee Volunteers will be starting their season against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium. With the game being at home, Volunteer fans will get to kick their season off witnessing some of college football finest traditions, and according to one college football analyst, the best entrance in the country.
College football commentator Kirk Herbstreit was asked who has the best entrance in college football, and the member of College Gameday took no time to say the Tennessee Volunteers. On game days, the Volunteers add a flair to their entrance by running through the power T, and Herbstreit is a big fan of it.
"The best entrance. Boy I had a chance to see this a couple of years ago and be reminded," Herbstreit said. "Now that Tennessee is back playing great football, boy there is not a better scene than Neyland Stadium, especially at night. And when they go through that power T, it opens up with the band and the team comes out, what an awesome atmosphere and a great way to get you fired up for the football game."
On Thursday Tennessee announced the reveal of their week one uniform combination against Chattanooga, and it's a fan favorite. The Volunteers will be wearing their smokey grey uniforms.
On Tuesday, Tennessee announced the upcoming game designations for a variety of special events throughout the season, most notably when the checkered game is set to be played. This is a great tradition for every football season for Volunteer fans as they get the opportunity to color coordinate the entire stadium and create a checkered pattern in the stands. Here is when he event is set for this season:
2024 Tennessee Football Game Designations
- Oct. 12 Florida - #CheckerNeyland presented by Pilot
- Nov. 2 Kentucky - Champions Weekend presented by Pilot, 2024 Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame Recognition
- Nov. 9 Mississippi State - Homecoming
- Nov. 23 UTEP - Salute To Service, Senior Day
The Tennessee Volunteers will also have a big-time road games this season as well. The program will make trips to both Oklahoma and Georgia this season. The trip to Norman will be Josh Heupel's first return since his coaching days with the Sooners. Tennessee also has a home against Alabama which is arguably the biggest game on the entire schedule.
