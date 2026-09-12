Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs. Georgia Tech

Current Score: Tennessee Leads 7-0

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Radarious Jackson (3) and wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrate a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Note: Please refresh the article to receive each update. The top of the updates will begin with the first quarter, and any updates from the second, third, or fourth will follow under it.

First Quarter

15:00: Tennessee will kick to begin the night. The first play of the game is a pass that was dropped. Alberto Mendoza keeps it on the option play, and now it is 3rd and 3. Mendoza is leveled at the line by Xavier Gillam. Tech will punt. The punt goes to Javin Gordon, who muffed it, but the Vols recovered.

13:41: Here comes Faizon Brandon and the offense. DeSean Bishop breaks loose and flips the field. Tennessee is at the 31-yard-line. Gordon takes the next rep, and gains five on the carry. Brandon's first pass of the day is a 26-yard strike to Ethan Davis.

Pre-Game Information

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second contest of the season as they are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This is the first road test of the season for Coach Josh Heupel and his Vols, and it is the only road test outside of the SEC.

The Vols have hopes of taking over the Atlanta, Georgia, area, while the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets want to have as much noise as possible to stun a young freshman gunslinger like Faizon Brandon. Tennessee has hopes of making him as comfortable as possible.

Entering this contest, the Vols are the expected winners by many in the media, with many Georgia Tech media members believing that will be the case. However, that is mostly due to the Yellow Jackets' underwhelming loss to the Colorado Buffaloes to begin their season.

The loss came off the back of Boo Carter, a former Tennessee Vols' defensive back, who ultimately transferred from the Vols to the Colorado Buffaloes and made the game-winning block on an attempted field goal to end the game.

Fast forward to this game, and Coach Key and his Yellow Jackets want to come out heavy; however, Josh Heupel refuses to let his team get complacent.

He had this to say in his opening statement.

“Good afternoon, everybody. Great opportunity this week. I don’t think we’ve played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in close to 40 years, but a great opportunity against a really good opponent. A lot of steps forward that we need to take as a program to be ready for Saturday night to play our best football. A ton of respect for Georgia Tech with what they’ve done down there, and the program that they’ve built. It’ll be a great environment for a football game, and we need to get prepared to go play our best,” Heupel said.

History is here to be made, ladies and gentlemen, so buckle up, grab some popcorn and drinks, and let's enjoy the ride.

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