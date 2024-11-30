Volunteer Country

LOOK: Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Squirrel White In A Sling Following Saturday's Game

Squirrel White was seen in a sling after Saturday's game. Take a look.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (3) catches the ball for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White (3) catches the ball for a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There are tons of things to celebrate today if you’re a Tennessee fan. The Vols defeated the Commodores which secured a playoff spot come next Sunday. However, one thing that is dimming the shining light on the Vols is an injury they received late in Saturday’s game.

That injury came as Squirrel White would go down with an injury to the arm/shoulder area following a dirty hit from Vanderbilt’s CJ Taylor.

Taylor hit White late and the Vols receiver immediately was in pain and being attended to on the ground. The Vols receiver was seen standing on the field following the conclusion of the game with a sling on his arm. Tennessee was already without Bru McCoy and lost Dont’e Thornton later in the game.

Tennessee will have weeks to heal but seeing White in a sling isn’t anything that shows a promising sign of a return. This will be a developing story that will be monitored and reported on Tennessee on SI moving forward. 

