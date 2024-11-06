Miss State's Jeff Lebby Speaks Highly of Josh Heupel and Tennessee Volunteers
Mississippi State's head coach Jeff Lebby was asked about Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and spoke very candidly of him.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to add another win to the tally this weekend as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home in Neyland Stadium. While there may not be a whole lot of anticipation around this game, there is a lot of history between these two teams.
Lebby began his coaching career as a student assistant at Oklahoma, where he first met current Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. After spending time at Baylor under Art Briles, Lebby found his way to UCF and was reunited with Heupel.
Lebby was asked during one of his press conferences this week about his relationship with Heupel, and he had nothing but positives to say.
"A guy that I've got more respect for than maybe anyone in the profession," Lebby said. "A great friend. Somebody that has been a great mentor to me. Having the opportunity to work for him was just an incredible experience, a guy that is incredibly consistent. And just, you look at what he has done. The amount of success he has had, the culture he has created at an incredible place, and again just a ton of respect for who he is as a person, as a father, as a husband and then obviously as a football coach as well."
