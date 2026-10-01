Nathan Robinson's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn

Tennessee could be getting an important piece of its defensive front back for Saturday’s SEC matchup against Auburn.

Defensive lineman Nathan Robinson is listed as probable on Tennessee’s SEC Student Athlete Availability Report after missing the Volunteers’ previous two games. The designation is an encouraging development for Robinson, who has not played since Tennessee’s road win over Georgia Tech.

Robinson Has Missed Two Straight Games

Robinson opened the 2026 season as a starter on Tennessee’s defensive line.

The senior made his first career start in Tennessee’s 56–9 season-opening victory over Furman, recording two tackles. He started again in the Vols’ road win over Georgia Tech and added two more tackles.

Robinson was injured during Tennessee’s win over Georgia Tech and subsequently missed the Vols’ game against Kennesaw State. His status remained uncertain the following week against No. 1 Texas. Robinson was listed as questionable Wednesday through Friday before being designated a game time decision on Tennessee’s final pregame availability report. He ultimately did not play against the Longhorns, marking his second consecutive missed game.

Tennessee defensive lineman Nathan Robinson (94) and offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (56) celebrate after defeating Florida in an NCAA college football game on November 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson Trending Toward Return

But the latest update is much more encouraging for Tennessee.

Robinson is officially listed as probable ahead of Saturday’s game against Auburn. That represents an improvement from his status entering the Texas matchup and indicates that he is trending toward returning to Tennessee’s defensive line.

Robinson has recorded four tackles in two appearances this season. The 6 foot 7, 295 pound senior has played in 28 career games for Tennessee and entered 2026 after earning a consistent role in the defensive line rotation last season. He has 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during his Tennessee career.

Nathan Robinson's injury status for Tennessee vs. Texas.



Take a look:https://t.co/kpbMNfBQpm pic.twitter.com/5uMMVkO5CS — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) September 24, 2026

Latest Game Day Status

Robinson should not currently be described as out against Auburn.

His official designation is probable, although Tennessee’s availability report will continue to be updated before kickoff. On game day, the SEC designations change to available, game-time decision or out, with the final report released 90 minutes before kickoff.

For now, Robinson is trending toward making his return when No. 17 Tennessee hosts Auburn at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.