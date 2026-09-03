Three Games Tennessee Football Fans Need to Watch on Thursday

The Tennessee Volunteers are just days away from seeing the field for the first time, but luckily for fans, there are still some games on TV on Thursday that fans need to watch.

Here are the three that Tennessee fans need to watch more than the others.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a single game that fans need to watch on Thursday more than the Colorado vs. Georgia Tech game. This is a game that features a team that the Vols will play during Week 2, as the Vols will play in Atlanta, Georgia vs. the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This game will be one of the better games of the season for the Vols and is a game that Tennessee needs to win.

This will be a chance to see what Georgia Tech looks like this season and also to take a look at what they are bringing to the table.

As for Colorado, they are the home of multiple former Vols, including arguably the biggest departure for the transfer portal, Boo Carter, who is set to appear in his first game with Colorado since announcing his transfer portal decision.

West Georgia vs. Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Coach Jerry Mack celebrates a 19-15 victory over Jacksonville State in the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama December 5, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is another game that Tennessee fans should keep their eye on. It is no secret that the Vols will play against the Kennesaw State Owls in the third week of the season, and while this game is one that the Vols should win on paper, Kennesaw State is fresh off a historic season. They were among the best G5 teams a season ago and will be one of the teams that has a great chance to repeat their success in 2026.

The Owls are also coached by former Tennessee running back coach Jerry Mack, giving the Vols a great chance to watch one of their former coaches in action. Among the three games, this one is the one that fans should least consider watching, but even so, this game will bring great value.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Missouri

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) speaks to media after the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lone SEC game of the day is the game that features Arkansas Pine-Bluff and the Missouri Tigers. This will be a great chance for the Vols' fans to see the SEC in action, although they won't play the Tigers this season. SEC football is finally back, and that's what it's all about.

This game isn't as important as the Georgia Tech and Colorado game, but this is still one that is worth watching on Thursday night.

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