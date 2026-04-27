NFL Team Gets Linked to Former Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

The Tennessee Volunteers have multiple former players remaining in free agency, including one of the better players from originally being in the pool of players, Jauan Jennings. Jennings is one of the better players in the league when it comes to his physicality and his ability to make big plays, as he has even scored three touchdowns in one Super Bowl game in the past.

Jennings remains without a home, but recent reports and rumors have linked him to a team that makes a ton of sense at this time.

Jauan Jennings Linked to Miami Dolphins

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jennings has been linked to the Miami Dolphins as he continues to go without a home in free agency. Jennings was previously ranked as a top-30 player before free agency began, and he is now the best player remaining in the pool of players without a team. The Dolphins adding Jennings would be good for both parties, as the former Vol no longer has anything to lose.

The Dolphins recently gave up their best player at the wide receiver position in a trade that landed them a first-round selection, as they shipped Jaylen Waddle off to the Broncos. The Dolphins had a solid draft, but there are some clear holes, especially at the wide receiver position. The Dolphins have Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, who are both entering as rookies and likely going to start, while some of the other players on the roster at this moment include Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, and Jalen Tolbert.

For the first time in his career, Jennings would have the chance to be the wide receiver No. 1 on a roster, and the Dolphins would be giving their future starting quarterback, Malik Willis, the best shot to win games. The Dolphins could use Jennings and his play style, as he is also one of the better blocking wide receivers in the league, which would pair well with one of the faster running backs in the league as well.

The information was first released by flasportsbuzz, which is known for being reliable. It was later posted by JPASports, which is another page that is known for its fast news and reliability. If this move were to happen, it is sure to be a huge get for the Dolphins and a big deal for the former Tennessee wide receiver, considering it is almost likely that he isn't going to be with the 49ers in this upcoming season.