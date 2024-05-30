Nic Moore Schedules Official Visit
2025 four-star offensive lineman Nic Moore (Dandridge, TN) has scheduled an official visit with Tennessee football.
Jefferson County High School offensive lineman Nic Moore has scheduled an official visit with the Vols, announcing via social media on Wednesday that he intends to return to Tennessee from June 20-23. Moore made his first visit to Rocky Top last weekend after being given a Scholarship offer from Tennessee on May 10.
The 6-foot-2.5, 290-pound Tennessee native ranks as the No. 24 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025 according to On3 Industry Rankings. Moore plans to explore his options this summer and currently holds offers from more than 10 schools with plans to visit West Virginia next weekend followed by Vanderbilt the weekend after. Despite an influx of schools showing interest in Moore, Tennessee seemed to make a strong impression after hosting Moore last weekend. Moore expressed how he felt a sense of togetherness within the community and enjoyed having the ability to grow a connection with the Tennessee coaching staff.
"The community was involved. Everybody from the adults to the little kids were involved, and that's something that I like because it gives us a sense of togetherness. And so I really liked that part of it." Moore went on to say "I know a little bit about Coach Heupel, a little bit about Coach Elarbee. They know a little bit about me, and I feel like our connection's grown a lot more. And I'm really appreciative of the people that they are and the program that they run." Moore said.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
