Nic Moore Shares Heartfelt Message Following Tennessee's Win vs. Auburn

The Tennessee Volunteers had some tough decisions that they had to make before the game, as the Vols defeated the Auburn Tigers, despite having a plethora of different injuries. In fact, part of the reason in why they won was due to the fact that the Vols were able to put the best lineup on the field, despite having some injuries.

One of the players who had to step up big was Nic Moore, who finished the game as one of the better offensive guards in the SEC during the week. Moore was quick to receive praise from fans, and he was quick to share a message following the victory. Here is what the talented offensive lineman had to say.

Nic Moore Shares a Heartfelt Message

"Thank you Lord for the opportunity to display the talents you gave me," Moore said.

His performance was good enough to catch the attention of the head man in charge, Josh Heupel, who was ultimately a deciding factor in Moore getting the opportunity to play guard in the first place. Here is what he had to say on Monday about the talented center making the switch to guard for the game against the Auburn Tigers.

“We’re gonna need them all. Every week, things happen. I thought Nic played well during the course of the football game. Felt that way after the game when I talked to you, and then getting the chance to go back and watch it. There’s some fundamental techniques, small detail things that he can be better that will allow him and us to be able to a little bit more efficient at times. That’s true for everybody, all 11. Continuing to get better, but first action at guard, I thought he played well,” Heupel said.

Heupel mentioned that Moore did have some reps at guard during the spring, but nothing significant. In fact, most of his time was spent at center during the spring, and he was very limited at guard. While at face value it may seem that this is a simple position change, that is far from teh case, as each position on the line has to learn their design on all of the plays.

With that being said, it is safe to say that Moore did a great job with the Vols at guard. He is someone who will now likely be a key starter or, at minimum, a contributor at the position for the Vols.

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