Nick Saban Says Tennessee Rivalry is Bigger Than Auburn Rivalry for Alabama
Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban says that the Tennessee rivalry is bigger than the Auburn rivalry for Alabama.
It's the third Saturday in October which means Alabama and Tennessee are facing off and it's setting up to be another wild one. Both teams already have a loss and a second loss would make the second half of the schedule really tough for the losing team. Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban is no longer coaching the game, but he gave his input on the matchup during College Gameday, and he said something that certainly caught the attention of a lot of people.
“For our players, this was a bigger rivalry than any other game we played," Saban said. "Even bigger than Auburn to our players. It was always difficult for me to get our players up for the Auburn game, it was never difficult for Tennessee.”
The Iron Bowl (Auburn vs Alabama) is considered to be one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football. It has produced some of the greatest moments in the sport's history and tends to always be a close game no matter what. However, Saban's comments certainly makes it seem like there is a lot more hatred to be had for Tennessee from Alabama's side as opposed to their in-state rivalries.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports