Tennessee is looking to get back to the top of the college football pinnacle in 2026. They brought in a top 30 transfer portal class and a top 15 recruiting class (per On3) as well as some elite returning players in order to achieve that goal for the first time since 1998. The Volunteers have already started spring practice, and excitement is building for the upcoming season.

Football is so close to being back in Neyland Stadium with the annual Orange and White game coming up on April 11th at 2:00 P.M. E.T. It will give Vols fans an early taste of what the fall will look like in Rocky Top.

There are a lot of storylines this spring surrounding the Volunteers on both sides of the ball. Vols on SI will be keeping you up to date with all of the latest news out of Rocky Top, including a player who is no longer with the team, and more about that can be read by clicking here.

Coach Heupel and company will have a lot of decisions to make before the Volunteers' opening game against Furman on September 5th.

Daevin Hobbs Sidelined with Injury

Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) pressures New Mexico State quarterback Logan Fife (4) during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Volunteers, they have already taken an injury blow as defensive tackle Daevin Hobbs will miss the remainder of spring practice with a foot-related injury, as first reported by Volquest.

Hobbs was a five-star recruit out of high school in the 2023 class and was ranked as the second-best player out of the state of North Carolina. He has been enrolled at Tennessee all three seasons of his collegiate career and is preparing for his fourth and final season before a potential shot in the pros.

So far in his collegiate career, he has played in 31 games, recording 64 total tackles and seven tackles for loss. He was hurt before the start of last season with a foot injury as well, which resulted in him missing the start of the season, but it is unknown if the two injuries are related.

Unfortunately, this is not Hobbs’ first go around with an injury during spring practice. In fact, he will likely now finish his career without ever playing an entire spring practice. In the past, he has dealt with shoulder-related injuries.

Hobbs is likely to be a key rotational piece for the new look defense under recently hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who replaced Tim Banks.