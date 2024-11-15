Nico Iamaleava Is Traveling With Tennessee Football To Athens for Georgia Game
The Tennessee Volunteers will have their starting quarterback with them on the trip to Georgia, but will Nico Iamaleava end up playing?
Tennessee football is preparing to take on Georgia in one of the biggest games on the SEC calendar for the 2024 season. However, there is a question as to whether the Volunteers' starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava will play after suffering a head injury agaisnt Missippi State last week.
The chances that Iamaleava plays seem to be trending in a positive direction. According to WVLT's Rick Russo, Iamaleava is traveling with the team to Athens, increasing the likelihood that he will suit up tomorrow night agaisnt the Bulldogs. Below is a video of Iamaleava boarding a team bus on Friday afternoon.
This news comes after comments on Thursday from ESPN's Chris Low when he said that he expects Iamaleava to play on Saturday. Low also noted the importance of being cautious with head injuries. Iamaleava did not return to the sidelines after halftime of the Mississippi State game, as the flashing lights and noise of Neyland Stadium would have likely had a negative effect on his concussion symptoms.
If Iamaleava can play, it will be a huge boost to the Vols' offense in a game that is very important for the College Football Playoff picture. If the Vols can win agaisnt Georgia, it would boost their chances to make the 12-team playoff field. However, a loss would put them in a dangerous position and would take their postseason fate out of their own hands.
