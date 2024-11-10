Volunteer Country

Nico Iamaleava WILL NOT Return To Mississippi State Game, Leaves Game With Injury

Nico Iamaleava exits the game with an upper-body injury and will not return.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) warming up at the NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee had a terrible ending to their first half as two star players would go down with injuries. The first player who went down with an injury is Dylan Sampson.

Sampson would go down with a lower-body injury before the half concluded and would walk to the locker room under his own power which was a good sign. Sampson would return to the game thankfully for Vols' fans. Sampson will likely be limited in the second half of the contest.

As for the most surprising injury, Nico Iamaleava would be ruled out with an injury. Iamaleava would be ruled out because of an upper-body injury which isn’t a good sign. Many were confused when Iamaleava wasn’t on the field as many didn’t understand when he was injured. Although at this moment that is uncertain we know for a fact he will not return to this game. Availability for the Georgia game will remain in question until further notice but the Vols' path to the playoffs could have just gotten a lot harder with the red-shirt freshman going down.

