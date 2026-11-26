No. 5 Tennessee football will hit the road on I-40 West to Nashville for the final week of the regular season. The Volunteers will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for the 120th meeting. Tennessee leads the all-time series with 81 wins, 33 losses and five ties.

Tennessee’s place in the College Football Playoff is there for the taking. All the Volunteers have to do is win. Also, a Texas loss to Texas A&M would send the Volunteers to Atlanta for the last Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia. On Monday, head coach Josh Heupel mentioned that it is always a goal.

“Conference championships, one of the first goals that we have as a team,” Heupel said. “So we’re not in control of that, and we’re not in control of a lot. There’s a lot of outside noise at this point in the year. That’s the way you want it.

“Means you’ve done the right things throughout the course of the year. But for us, pay no attention to it. It’s about preparation, practicing well and getting prepared to go play your best football. Our job is to win on Saturday, and that’s it.”

After a season of injuries, the Volunteers enter this week with the 10 who were already out. Quarterback George MacIntyre has dealt with knee and ankle injuries since the second half of the Texas A&M win. He played last week in the LSU win and is available to go this Saturday as well.

However, senior running back De'Sean Bishop and senior linebacker Arion Carter are listed as questionable. Monday, Heupel was asked about Bishop after he exited the LSU game late.

“He looked good this morning," Heupel said. "We’ll figure it out as we go through the week, just like we do with all of our guys.”

On Wednesday night, the initial injury report for Tennessee and Vanderbilt was released by the SEC. Updates will be released on Thursday and Friday nights, with the final report released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Tennessee football injury report

Out

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #4 Mike Matthews

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

RB #17 Daune Morris

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #58 Nic Moore

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

QUESTIONABLE

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LB #7 Arion Carter

RB #18 De'Sean Bishop

Vanderbilt comes in after taking the Florida Gators to the brink in Gainesville last week. The Commodores have several players who have been out for long periods of time.

Senior DT Aaron Bryant is the only Vanderbilt player ruled out for every game on this season's availability reports, and the list has grown since. Senior QB Blaze Berlowitz and senior OL Gunner Givens have been out since Arkansas on Oct. 17, and sophomore LB Josiah Broxton since Kentucky on Oct. 24. More injuries were suffered as the month of November arrived.

Vanderbilt football injury report

Out

CB #0 Cobey Sellers

QB #1 Blaze Berlowitz

EDG #17 Edwin Kolenge

LB #18 Josiah Broxton

RB #23 Evan Hampton

LB #34 Daniel Vollmer Jr.

OL #50 Gunner Givens

DL #55 Aaron Bryant

QUESTIONABLE

OL #51 Clinton Azubuike

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