Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke ahead of Saturday’s road game against Vanderbilt in Nashville. Heupel discussed how the Vols used both quarterbacks against LSU and what goes into deciding when to play each one.

He also addressed Tennessee’s path to the SEC Championship Game and what he has seen from Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis.

Here’s what Heupel said ahead of Vanderbilt week.

Opening Statement

“Hope you guys enjoy a great holiday with your families, and then hopefully a lot of you show up in Nashville. Another SEC game, road game. Ton of respect for Vanderbilt. I think they’re playing their best football as a football team the last couple of weeks, and for us it’s about finishing winning preparation and getting ready to go play our best football on Saturday.”

On How The Quarterbacks Have Handled Sharing Playing Time

“As competitors, obviously they want the ball in their hands, and that’s how you want it. They’re great teammates. They respect each other, what they can do for this football team. They’re selfless, and when you have a conversation like that, they’re very open to it.

“Going into last Saturday, I didn’t know how exactly it would play out, but I thought it would probably take both of them at some point. Proud of how they competed on Saturday, what they’ve done throughout the course of the year when one guy’s been the starter, how the other one’s prepared, been ready for his opportunity.”

On Tennessee’s Path To The SEC Championship Game

“Conference championships, one of the first goals that we have as a team. So we’re not in control of that, and we’re not in control of a lot. There’s a lot of outside noise at this point in the year. That’s the way you want it. Means you’ve done the right things throughout the course of the year. But for us, pay no attention to it. It’s about preparation, practicing well and getting prepared to go play your best football. Our job is to win on Saturday, and that’s it.”





On De'Sean Bishop’s status

“He looked good this morning. We’ll figure it out as we go through the week, just like we do with all of our guys.”

On What Javin Goron brings at running back

“He’s versatile. He plays without the ball in his hands. He does a good job in protection. We trust him. He’s a good receiver out of the backfield, and he’s a really good running back. He’s got great pace, great vision, understands schemes, delivers blocks. Got really good vision. Ton of trust in him.”

On deciding which quarterback to use during a game

“There’s a lot of factors that go into it. Flow of the game, situational, how you want to attack defensive structures. I think our quarterbacks have done a really good job of handling that. That’s not easy, but they’ve done a really good job of that.”

On Edwin Spillman’s strip sack against LSU

“Great competitor. Works extremely hard every single day. He’s a really good leader. I talk a lot about AC (Arion Carter) and (Jeremiah) Telander, and how they approach every day. Ed’s the exact same way. He gives you everything that he’s got every minute that he’s in the building.

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“He’s taken advantage of every opportunity that he’s had on the defensive side of the ball. He’s played extremely well. We have great trust in him. The pass rush, forced fumble, does a great job of reducing on the edge. That linebacking corps in general has done a really good job of developing that skill set where they’re effective as pass rushers, and that was a huge play in the football game.”

On what he saw from the wide receivers against LSU

“Flow of the game can dictate some of those things. Really good trust in those guys. I thought they did some things extremely well with the ball in their hands, without it. There’s some things, watching the tape, that they can correct and get better at, both in pass routes but also in blocking, too.”

On J.J. Finch’s versatility on the defensive line

“For a young guy, he’s continued to grow in his understanding, which allows Jim and the defensive staff to be able to put him in different positions within our different personnel groupings, situationally. That one being rushing the passer.

“J.J.’s got great explosiveness, has continued to grow fundamentally, technically playing with lower pads. His best football is still way out in front of him, but he’s played highly productive football for us as a young guy.”

On how Tennessee’s personnel shapes its play calling

“Each year, subtly, your personnel makes you different. That creates different opportunities in how you attack defenses, and that changes from week to week based on their scheme and their personnel. Our offensive staff, highly creative, been together for a while, too, so we’re able to draw on things that we’ve done from the past and able to put it into our arsenal.”





On How Jamyan Theodore Earned Trust at Nickel

“Part of it, the way he’s played and competed on special teams. You as coaches, you continue to grow in trust early in your career in those situations. But he's an extremely bright young football player. He understands concepts at a really high level. Has the skill set that he can play zone coverage, he can play man coverage. So when he’s in the football game, it doesn’t change how Jim wants to call it.”

On Joel Wyatt’s Development at Cornerback And on Special Teams

“He’s done a really good job on special teams. There’s some situational stuff that he has and will continue to learn from. There’s a lot of things he’s done at a really high level. He’s been a weapon for us out in coverage on our punt team. He continues to grow at the corner position. He’s got a really bright future, and he’s continuing to rep and develop there. Excited about his future.”





On Vanderbilt Quarterback Jared Curtis

“I think he’s continued to get better throughout the course of the year. Decision-making, presence and feel inside of the pocket. When he sets his feet, he’s been extremely accurate with the ball as well. So we got to win at the line of scrimmage. We got to get him in predictable downs. We got to apply pressure to them and try to disguise things on the back end and create some plays.”





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