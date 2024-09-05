North Carolina State Football Players to Know for the Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers got their season off to a great start in week one as they handled Chattanooga. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava was everything that he was advertised to be and the team as a whole was clicking on all cylinders. Now the Volunteers are faced with their first P4 opponent of the season against NC State, but the odds are looking to be Tennessee's favorite. However, there are a few NC State players that the Volunteers need to know about heading into this game:
NC State Players to Watch vs Tennessee Volunteers:
Concepcion is a sophomore wide receiver and is perhaps the best playmaker on this NC State offense. During their game against Western Carolina, quarterback Grayson McCall fed Concepcion the football and he ended the game with nine receptions for 121 yards and three touchdowns. The Volunteers are going to have to try and slow down his pace on Saturday if they want to get the Wolfpack on the field.
Waters is in his sixth year of college football. He played five seasons at Duke before he transferred to NC State this past offseason and he had an impressive debut. Last Saturday, he had 20 rushes, 124 yards and two touchdowns. In his career at Duke, he had 333 rushes for 1,690 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. If the Volunteers really want to make NC State's offense stagnant, it's going to have to start with stopping Waters and the run game.
Vann is one of the big playmakers from last season for the Wolfpack that returned this year. He is a senior defensive end that finished the 2023 season with seven tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Last Saturday he got his season started off 1.5 TFLs and 0.5 sack. Vann can create a lot of disruption in the backfield if an offense allows him to, so Tennessee's offense will need to pay attention to where is on the field when he is on the field and make sure he doesn't keep them behind schedule.
